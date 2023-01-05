Africodia foundation supports learners girls foundation library in paga

Africodia Foundation has sponsored a teen challenge at the Learners Girls Foundation Library in Paga in the Upper East region.

It also presented books and writing materials to the library.

The event, which took place on the 20th December 2022, had activities of a Teen challenge, including storytime, creative work, a reading challenge, and an introduction to IT.

Participants of this challenge were Junior High School students in the Kassena Nankana District while facilitators were made up of the Africodia Foundation team, the LGF team, and some teachers from the participating schools.

The event was chaired by the Ghana Education Service Circuit Supervisor, Mr. Sylvester Tibambuya and graced by the Assemblyman of the electoral area, Hon. Hillary Aleaku, both of whom thanked Africodia foundation for their support.

Africodia Foundation is a non-profit organization working in underserved communities in Ghana, to help improve livelihoods through access to quality education and healthcare.

Africodia foundation has a vision to bring together global insights and local ingenuity to eradicate poverty, advance equity and secure strong futures through access to quality education.