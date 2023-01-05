1992 Constitution being used as a tool to oppress Ghanaians – David Ofosu-Dorte

Chairman of AB & David Africa, David Ofosu-Dorte thinks the 1992 constitution has not fully served its purpose of protecting the interest of citizens.

Delivering a lecture on “The 1992 constitution – A fundamental Law for our Prosperity or a well-crafted guide for our economic doom”, Mr. Ofosu-Dorte said it appears as though the constitution instead of benefiting citizens is used as a tool by leaders to oppress citizens.

He cited various taxes, which in his view, do not benefit the nation in any way, but further worsen the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“The constitution users have made it a sin to become a Ghanaian citizen. As much as citizen’s rights are given in the constitution, it is difficult to identify any gain Ghanaians gain from being citizens. It appears as though citizens vote people into power to oppress and punish them.”

“National Health Insurance was 2012, the education trust fund and the Covid-19 levy, which was meant to raise revenue to support Covid-19 and its expenditures, which I am not sure what the expenditures and its related matters are. There is also the Electronic transfer levy, Africa Union Import levy, 0.2%, ECOWAS levy, which is 0.5%, and the Energy Fund levy, and the issue here is that the energy sector owes more than it owed before this levy was introduced. Even with the sanitation levy, we can not exactly say sanitation issues have been resolved,” he added.

-citinewsroom