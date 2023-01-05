We take serious exception to the description of our General Overseer as ‘charlatan on the pulpit’ - Owusu Bempah’s church replies Chief Imam

05.01.2023 LISTEN

The Glorious Word Ministry International has replied to the Office of the National Chief Imam after it described its leader and Senior Pastor, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah as a ‘charlatan on the pulpit’.

The description is contained in a release from the Office of the National Chief Imam dated January 4 while rubbishing claims that National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Usman Nuhu Sharubutu consults Rev. Owusu Bempah to look into his destiny for him.

Today, the Glorious Word Ministry International has stressed that it takes serious exception to the description of its General Overseer in the release from the Office of the National Chief Imam.

“We wish to put on record, that as a church we take serious exceptions to the description of our General Overseer as a "Charlatan on the pulpit" among other distasteful words. We revere and hold our General Overseer in high esteem as much as we love and respect his Eminence the National Chief Imam,” the release by the Church said.

It further explained that contrary to the distasteful words used in describing Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, he is a genuine Man of God with an unblemished international reputation and a track record of immense positive contribution to the Christian faith in Ghana and beyond.

The Church to set the records straight explained that Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah did not at any time claim that the Chief Imam visits or consults him to look into his destiny.

It adds that the publication of Ghanaweb was clearly actuated by malice, a desire for profit, sensationalism, and calculated to disrupt the peaceful and cordial relationship between the Chief Imam and Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah.

“Finally, we take this opportunity to urge his Eminence the National Chief Imam to disregard the falsehoods peddled about Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah in the interest of fostering brotherly co-existence, harmony, and peace,” the release by Glorious Word Ministry International concluded.

Read more from the release below: