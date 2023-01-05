Ghana's surest way to economic recovery is to be forgiven substantial portions of its debt – Abu Sakara

Former Presidential Candidate, Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster believes Ghana is a good candidate for debt forgiveness.

According to the renowned agronomist, debt forgiveness for Ghana is the surest way for the country to come out of its economic crisis.

“Having accepted our complicity in our current economic crisis by poor judgements on amount and use of debts procured, I can now argue unequivocally for debt forgiveness for Ghana.

“Ghana's surest way to economic recovery is to be forgiven substantial portions of its debt profile. Of course, it would have much greater impact if our debts were wiped off all together, but perhaps wishes can't be horses,” Dr. Abu Sakara said in a statement on Thursday.

His statement follows report that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is making a strong case for debt forgiveness for Ghana.

In his statement, Abu Sakara notes that “given Ghana's role as a poster boy for democracy and free market lead economy, it would be a crying shame for the teachers if their star pupil failed the test. Some might even say it would be an indictment on the "teachers" themselves if Ghana failed.”

He strongly believes that the debt forgiveness of Ghana will have one of the highest beneficial impacts and will be a tonic for a fast economic recovery.

He adds in his statement that such a resolution will lighten the load for the global economic recovery process by securing the weakest economies from potentially irreversible damage.