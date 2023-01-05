Encourage hard work, patriotism when you mount the pulpit – Akufo-Addo charges clergy

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished the church to continue playing their role in nation-building.

Speaking at the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association on Wednesday, January 4, the President urged the clergy to use the pulpit to encourage hard work and patriotism.

“We need it as a nation in these times. From the pulpit, do encourage hard work, understanding work as a vocation, and patriotism as a virtue that Ghanaians must continue to embrace this new year and beyond so that Ghana will remain a shining star of Africa and a key player on the world stage,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo said.

The President added, “It is important that all of us, priests and laymen, continue to uphold the democratic values whose application has produced this healthy result, and which provide us with the most effective means of resolving our contemporary difficulties and, thereby, preserving the freedom, progress, stability, and unity of our nation.”

In his address, the president also stressed that welfare issues of the clergy must be looked at in a way that enables a priest to pour out his life as a libation for service in God's kingdom, knowing that now and in the future, when old age smiles at him or if he is incapacitated to fulfill his duties due to debilitating sickness, he would enjoy a modicum of comfort.

The President believes that through this, a priest would be encouraged to give his all to his ministry and for the good of our beloved country.