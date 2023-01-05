Bolga East District to construct smock market this year – DCE

The Bolgatanga East District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr. David Akologo Amoah has hinted at the possibility of the district being made a hub for smock materials and weaving this year.

The DCE noted that the District has a lot of economic potentials.

According to Mr. Amoah, smock weaving and smock sewing is the mainstay of the district.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter, the DCE revealed that a budget has been put together to see if they can construct a market this year for smock business.

He believes the move will expose Bolga East to the world as a one-stop shop for smock material and smock weaving.

Pointing out some of the challenges in the district, the DCE mentioned modern market and lorry stations when constructed could boost the economic activities of the district.

This he said, the Assembly and the traditional authorities are working hard to achieve.

"That’s the reason why at the community’s last Adaakwaya, the Zuarungu Chief launched a campaign for an appeal for funds for the construction of a lorry station," he stressed.