Disclosed the amount you took on our behalf within 7 days – Unique Mining Group chase Upper East Regional Minister

Upper East Regional Minister Mr. Stephen Yakubu

05.01.2023 LISTEN

Unique Mining Group, one of the Small Scale Mining Group operating in the Gbene community of the Talensi District in the Upper East Region has asked the Upper East Regional Minister to disclose the money he received from Earl International Group Ghana Gold Limited on behalf of Unique Mining Group.

A letter written by the leadership of the Unique Mining Group and directed to the Upper East Regional Minister Mr. Stephen Yakubu which was sighted by this portal with a reference number UN/Ma/01 dated December 29, 2022 and signed by the acting Chairman of the group Mr. Abdulai Amaligo says, “the request has become necessary because we are not sure of the total amount either by cheque or cash paid through the UERCC for onward delivery to our group (Unique Mining Group)”.

The leadership of the group who are not satisfied with happenings regarding their share of money paid by Earl International also demands further and better particulars.

“We also wish to request for the dates of payments and the currency used for the payments. We respectfully expect you to address our request within seven (7) working days from the day of receipt of this letter for us to decide the next line of action," the letter noted.

Meanwhile, this reporter's earlier conversation with the Regional Minister on December 8, 2022 on the Unique Mining Group issue, Hon. Stephen Yakubu did not deny receiving the money from Earl International on behalf of the small-scale miners.

According to him, his intervention through the RCC was to make sure peace returned at the mining area. But responding to why the disputed money was paid to an individual instead of a group, Mr. Yakubu said, the name of the individual was given to him by the Mineral Commission as the leader of the Unique Mining Group.

Following the latest development, numerous phone calls and messages to get the Regional Minister for his response to the said letter were unsuccessful.

In December last year, the Talensi Mining Communities’ Initiative (TAMCI), a Civil Society Organisation operating in the Talensi District with support from Savannah Research and Advocacy Network (SRAN) demanded the compensation for families of the 16 young men who lost their lives as a result of alleged negligence caused by the Shaanxi Mining Ghana Limited now Earl International Group (Ghana) Gold Limited.

Members of Talensi Mining Communities’ Initiative (TAMCI)

Speaking at a news conference, the TAMCI Secretary Mr. Laamdolba Bright said, “We are very worried as we discuss with you today that the deaths of our 16 brothers were caused by Shaanxi and the minerals commission investigative report on the incident, proves our point that Shaanxi laced explosives with a lethal chemical called chlorine to kill the 16 young men intentionally.”