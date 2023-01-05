I never said Chief Imam consults me to look into his destiny – Rev. Owusu Bempah

The head pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has reacted to reports indicating the Chief Imam Sheikh Dr. Usman Nuhu Sharubutu consults him to look into his destiny for him.

In a release from the Office of the National Chief Imam today, it said the alleged comments were disparaging and false.

In the release urging Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah to refrain from dragging the name of His Eminence in his controversial prophecies, the Office of the Chief Imam also charged the IGP to crack the whip and call the preacher to order for the sake of national peace.

“We call on Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah to refrain from using the name of His Eminence as a subject of controversial prophecies. He should also desist from mistaking the meekness of His Eminence as weakness.

“We further appeal to the leaders of the Christian fraternity in Ghana, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the National Security apparatus, and any relevant institution to call Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah to order in the interest of national unity, peace, and harmony,” parts of the release by the Office of the National Chief Imam said.

Reacting to that letter, the Glorious Word Power Ministry on behalf of its head pastor has explained that the article that attracted the release from the Office of the Chie Imam is misleading.

“To begin with, the press statement arises from a misleading and false article published on www.ghanaweb.com on 3rd January 2023 with the caption "Chief Imam, other leaders visit us to look into their destinies - Owusu Bempah claims".

“We wish to state emphatically that Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has not at anytime claimed that the Chief Imam visits or consults him to look into his destiny,” the release by the Church has said.

According to the statement, the publication by Ghanaweb was actuated by malice, a desire for profit, sensationalism, and calculated to disrupt the peaceful and cordial relationship between the Chief Imam and Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah.

“Finally, we take this opportunity to urge his Eminence the National Chief Imam to disregard the falsehoods peddled about Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah in the interest of fostering brotherly co-existence, harmony, and peace,” the release by the Glorious Word Power Ministries stressed.