Disregard reportage on closure of Buipe bridge - Roads Ministry

The Ministry for Roads and Highways has stated that the Buipe bridge in the Northern Region will not be closed to vehicular traffic as circulated on social media.

Numerous reports on social media stated that the Ghana Highway Authority would from Friday close the bridge to vehicular traffic to make way for emergency repair works.

A portion of the publication, which alleged that the Minister for Roads and Highways signed and issued the statement, further asserted that the bridge, which would be opened on March 8, would again be closed the next day between the hours of 2:00 pm to 6:00 am on March 10 indicating that only vehicles weighing 20 tons would be allowed to cross the bridge between the period.

However, the Ministry of Roads and Highways in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Nasir Ahmad Yartey, described the publication as false and urged the public to disregard same.

“The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the Minister has not signed or issued any statement to that effect.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry wishes to assure the public that the Buipe bridge will not be closed as alluded to in the said publication. The Ministry wishes to advise the public to disregard the publication,” it stated.