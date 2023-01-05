Appiatse reconstruction Phase I to be completed by end of year – Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, has stated that the reconstruction of the Appiatse community in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality is on schedule, with the first phase, consisting of the construction of the core community, expected to be completed by the end of the year.

He disclosed this on Wednesday when he led a delegation from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee to inspect the progress of construction.

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, a truck carrying explosives to a mining site exploded in the Appiatse community and burnt down the town. The incident is said to have killed about 13 people and injured several others. A government delegation led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the community shortly after the incident and promised to pay the medical bills of the injured.

Following an investigation, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources imposed a fine of Six US$6,000,000.00 on Maxxam Ghana Limited, the company responsible for the explosives' transportation. A Health and Safety Committee, chaired by Prof. Richard Amankwah, Vice Chancellor of George Paa Grant University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), was also formed to review the mining industry's health and safety standards, which resulted in some reforms.

The government also promised to rebuild the Appiatse community into a modern, green and sustainable model for rural development. An Appiatse Support Fund was thus established to help with community reconstruction, among other things, while temporary housing was provided for the victims of the incident.

As the first anniversary of the incident approaches, the Minister paid a visit to the community to inspect the progress of work and assure residents of the government's unwavering support.

Mr Walter Semordzi, the Project Architect, told the Minister that the first phase of the project consists of the construction of 124 housing units consisting of two-to-seven-bedroom houses, a school block with sanitary facilities and the construction of roads within the community.

He stated that 106 of the 124 housing units are currently under construction and at various stages of completion. A kindergarten and six-unit classroom block are also under construction and the Department of Urban Roads has begun work on the community's roads. He added that the first phase of the project is approximately 30% complete and on schedule.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work, adding that the priority of any responsible government in the aftermath of such a tragic incident, is to provide emergency relief to victims, investigate the incident and impose the necessary sanctions and rebuild the community to give the victims the dignity of life they deserve.

He stated that the government has since committed to this process and that the victims have been provided with temporary housing while the reconstruction is underway.

Mr Jinapor indicated that the government intends to complete the first phase of the project and return the victims to the community by the end of the year. He also stated that the community would be provided with social amenities such as electricity and potable water.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing the community in accordance with the master plan, which includes other amenities like a market and parks. He urged the public to continue donating to the Appiatse Support Fund to raise enough funds to expedite the project's reconstruction.

Madam Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Board Chairman of the Minerals Commission and Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Chairperson of the Reconstruction Implementation Committee, accompanied the Minister on the inspection.