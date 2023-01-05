Ghana has failed as a country due to scarce efficient and effective leadership – John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Dr. John Kwakye has lamented how Ghana is struggling with her citizenry who are subjected to hardships.

Sharing his thoughts on how Ghana has failed as a country, he said the lack of bold, efficient and effective leadership devoid of parochial interests is costing the country a lot.

In his view, Ghana has also not been able to develop because of what he described as the political capture of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“NPP-NDC political capture has been the bain of Ghana's development. Establishment candidates who are likely to follow this tradition and not stand up to their parties should be totally rejected!

“Bold, efficient and effective leadership, devoid of parochial interests, has been a scarce commodity in Ghana---the reason for our failure as a country,” Dr. John Kwakye shared in a series of posts on Twitter.

According to the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs, "Party establishment candidates in the NPP and NDC, who will not be able to stand up to their parties and do what is right for the country, should be totally rejected."