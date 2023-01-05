Call 'charlatant' Reverend Owusu Bempah to order in the interest of national peace – Chief Imam charges IGP

05.01.2023 LISTEN

The office of the National Chief Imam has again cautioned the head pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah not to take the meekness of the Chief Imam as a weakness.

This is contained in a press release reacting to a comment made by the popular man of God about His Eminence, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Usman Nuhu Sharubutu.

In one of his services, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah is reported to have shared that the National Chief Imam and other leaders consult him to look into their destinies.

But the release from the Office of the National Chief Imam has emphasised that the claim is totally false.

“We wish to state that all the claims of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah contain no iota of truth, but represent the figment of his own imagination.

“Undoubtedly, His Eminence is a champion of interfaith harmony and peaceful co-existence. But he does not seek protection and prosperity from charlatans on the pulpit. As a true icon of faith, His Eminence is guided by the divine words that “… Allah is sufficient for any person who relies on Him.” (Quran 65: 3),” parts of the release from the Office of the Chief Imam said.

While urging Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah to refrain from dragging the name of His Eminence in his controversial prophecies, the Office of the Chief Imam also wants the IGP to crack the whip and call the preacher to order for the sake of peace.

“We call on Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah to refrain from using the name of His Eminence as a subject of controversial prophecies. He should also desist from mistaking the meekness of His Eminence as weakness.

“We further appeal to the leaders of the Christian fraternity in Ghana, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the National Security apparatus, and any relevant institution to call Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah to order in the interest of national unity, peace and harmony,” parts of the release by the Office of the National Chief Imam said.