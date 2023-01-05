Ablakwa casts doubt over National Cathedral Secretariat’s ability to continue project with private funding

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the National Cathedral Secretariat’s zeal to raise funds from private donors to continue the project.

Last year, Parliament led by the Minority shot down the GHS80 million allocation in the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the Cathedral.

Despite what was described as a setback for the project, the National Cathedral Secretariat has stressed that it is confident of continuing the project this year with the help of private donors.

In a statement by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he has indicated that he has little confidence in the secretariat.

According to him, the records of the secretariat show that they lack the ability to use private funds to continue the project.

“After we successfully blocked the GHS80million budgetary allocation for President Akufo-Addo’s Cathedral in Parliament; I have observed a spirited campaign by the National Cathedral Secretariat to woo private donors and assure the donor community that it can still meet its ambitious 2024 completion target.

“The Secretariat’s track record gives me very little confidence in that regard. This is a Secretariat that raised the equivalent of GHS794,990.01 from its fundraising in the United States of America, and then decided to host 2 Bible Museum of Africa symposia at Kempinski in Accra which cost them GHS790,845.27,” the North Tongu MP argued.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added, “In simpler terms, the Secretariat’s Kempinski expenditure is virtually everything raised from its US fundraiser, leaving only a measly GHS4,144.74 for actual construction. Any wonder the JV contractors, RIBADE Ltd have long abandoned site since March 2022 for lack of payment?”

Work on the National Cathedral stalled last year in the midst of heightened calls for it to be suspended as the country continue to face economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated GHS100,000 this year to support the project and insisted that it will be completed to the glory of God.