Cashless policy: Educate yourselves about cyber safety in 2023 — Cyber safety advocate

04.01.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Director of Onadipe Technologies and Founder of internet safety magazine, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe has told Nigerians to educate themselves about how to avoid online scams in the new year 2023.

Mr. Onadipe made the call on Saturday during a weekly awareness seminar on cyber safety which took place at Internet safety magazine office, Ibadan on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

According to the cyber safety advocate, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy will increase the number of online transactions in the new year and cyber criminals will also try to take advantage of vulnerable individuals and organizations who are ignorant of how to protect themselves against online scams.

Speaking to journalists in Ibadan during the awareness seminar, Onadipe said "we must always be informed that no matter how spiritual, educated, intelligent or influential we are, we are not exempted from the danger of cyber criminals and cyber crimes."

Onadipe noted, "The cyber crooks are getting smarter in their criminal activities and they are always prepared to take advantage of any vulnerable person irrespective of age or tribe. We must be prepared not to fall victim to their scams and our only weapon against them is knowledge about their criminal activities and how we can protect ourselves.

"In this new year 2023, please search for every information that can help you to avoid falling victim to internet fraud because payment of goods and services through electronic channels will increase in this new year and online scammers are already searching for unsuspecting victims. More importantly, contact cyber safety experts to educate you about the tricks of cyber criminals and how to avoid falling victim."