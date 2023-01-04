Muslim Media Voice Ghana reward hardworking Muslim personalities

Muslim Media Voice Ghana, organisers of Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards has held its 2022 edition of the awards ceremony and Zongo Day at the forecourt of the Greater Accra Zongo Chief's Palace in Accra.

The award is aimed at rewarding hardworking Muslim Chiefs, Philanthropists, Journalists and Politicians for their contributions towards the development of Muslim and Zongo communities in the country.

The award is also aimed at motivating and acknowledging hardworking personalities within Muslim communities across the country.

The award ceremony and the Zongo Day Celebration brought together high-profile Muslim personalities including politicians, businessmen, entrepreneurs, Chiefs and Imams from the various Zongo Communities in Ghana.

Notable personalities such as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Dr. Mustapha Hamid, the Greater Accra Youth Chief, Sarki Alhaji Salisu Maude, a Member of NPP legal team, Lawyer Faisel Ibrahim Cisse, the Chief Executive Officer of Hijra TV, Dr. Abdul Razak Toure.

Others include Chief Executive Officer of Afro-Arab, Ambassador Salamu Amadu, the Chief Executive Officer of Shaltoot Media and RFI correspondent, Mr. Sham'un Abdallah Bako, Marhaba Fm, Lawyer Musah Ahmed among others were honoured and celebrated for their contributions to the development of Muslim communities.

The Deputy Communication Officer at the office of the President Mr. Jefferson Sackey who received the award on behalf of the CEO of NPA, Dr. Mustapha Hamid applauded the organizers for the hard work and ideas they put into organizing such an amazing and wonderful event which seeks to help in the development of Zongo Communities.

On his part, the Coordinator of Muslim Groups Ghana and Muslim Media Voice Ghana, Alhaji Abubakar Galaxy, reiterated that the Awards was to recognize and acknowledge the hard work of personalities within Muslim communities for their numerous contribution towards the development of Muslim communities across the country.

According to him, the awardees have over the years impacted positively in their various roles in the various communities as Zongo people.

Alhaji Abubakar Galaxy called on Muslim Philanthropists to roll out initiatives that will help empower the Muslim Youth to build on their God-given talent and as well support organizations that sought to raise and promote the image of Zongos.

He revealed that the issue of sponsorship has been a major challenge confronting the organizers of the Awards Scheme due to the model used in awarding the personalities.

Talking about the lack of unity and backbiting in the Zongo Communities, Alhaji Galaxy stated that the act has been ongoing for decades and it has been the major challenge within the Zongoes adding that there are some horrible experiences of hatred whenever well-meaning indigenes of Zongo come out with initiatives to help the people.

This according to him is not the right way to go as Muslims, considering the fact that Muslims must show love, support and respect to one another as well as follow the deeds of the Holy Prophet adding that backbiting and hatred will not help the development of the Zongo Communities.

Below is the list of awardees:

Heroes Muslim Award 2022 Awardees' name.

Hon. Mustapha Abdul Hamid. Best Muslim Personality and Politician Award for West African 2022.

Lawyer Musah Ahmed Best Muslim Lawyer Award for West African 2022.

Lawyer Faisal Ibrahim Cisse. The promising Muslim and politician award for west African 2022.

Sarki Salisu Maude

Hero of Zongo 2022.

Dr.Abdul Razak Toure

Best Muslim personality 2022.

Ambassador Salamu Amadu. Best Muslim philanthropists 2022.

Sham_un Bako

Best Muslim Journalists.

Hijrah tv is the best Islamic television in 2022.

Marhaba Fm is Best Islamic Radio Station in 2022.