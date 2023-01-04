DVLA will integrate its database with NIA by first quarter of 2023 — Ashanti Regional Manager

The Ashanti Regional Manager for the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Amos Abakah says the Authority will integrate its database with the National Identification Authority by the first quarter of 2023.

He was optimistic the new adjustment in the operational system of DVLA will simplify processes at their offices.

"A seamless integration between NIA and DVLA would surely facilitate business with government agencies and groups thereby improving efficiency," he said.

Mr Amos Abaka in an exclusive interview with this reporter on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 noted that DVLA has already connected its technology infrastructure with the database of NIA and is currently working on applications that would ensure smooth integration into the system.

He says the move by government to digitize its operations has been an unprecedented milestone in the last few years.

Mr Abakah believes the government’s investment in cutting-edge technology has improved the Authority’s service delivery.

He noted that the agenda towards digitalization has shaped DVLA’s operations towards growth, promoting transparency, fighting corruption, and increasing efficiency and productivity.