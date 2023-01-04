Akonta Mining not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance that Chairman Wontumi’s Akonta Mining is not engaging in illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

The mining company was cited for engaging in galamsey in 2022 when it was caught operating in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve with a license and permit.

When the attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources was drawn to its activities, the Minister for the sector, Samuel Abu Jinapor in a letter ordered the company to immediately halt its operations.

The Minerals Commission of Ghana also issued a statement indicating that Akonta Mining Limited has no mining lease, mineral right, and/or permit to undertake any mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve or any other reserve.

Speaking at an event organised by the Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests' Association in Koforidua today where the issue came up, President Akufo-Addo provided an update on the reported illegal mining activities of Akonta mining.

According to him, the mining firm as of now is not engaged in illegal mining in any part of the country.

“I want to assure him and all of you that Akonta Mining is not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak,” the President noted.

The President further disclosed that his government is keen on ridding the country of all illegal mining activities and remains firm in the fight against galamsey.

“This government is determined to win the fight against galamsey no matter the cost in effort,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed.