Expectations of Special Prosecutor have not been met – Vitus Azeem

Mr. Vitus Adaboo Azeem

04.01.2023

Anti-corruption campaigner, Mr. Vitus Adaboo Azeem has reacted to the half-year report released by the Office of the Special Prosecutor at the end of December 2022.

In his assessment, Mr. Azeem said he believes the work of the Special Prosecutor has been unsatisfactory.

“Peoples expectations were very high following the creation of the Office and the public pronouncement by the President and other public officials as a demonstration of its willingness to fight corruption. So when we are looking at the successes of the Office of Special Prosecutor or any anti-corruption investigator, we will usually be looking at the number of successful investigations that have been concluded, the number of successful prosecutions, and possibly various amounts that have been recovered from people that have taken money illegally.

“When you look at it this way, I don’t think we have much to report on. Even though we are aware that expectations are high and that the Special Prosecutor is facing some constraints I can say that our expectations have not been met and we expect more than what we are hearing,” Mr. Vitus Adaboo Azeem shared.

In the half-year report of the Office of the Special Prosecutor, it disclosed among other things that investigations into the allegation against Charles Bissue have been concluded.

The report also noted that the OSP is liaising with the office of the Speaker of Parliament to investigate the attempted bribery by the wealthy businessman who tried to influence the NPP MPs when they demanded the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.