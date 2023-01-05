Don't compromise your profession for politicians — Prof. Kalamonia urges journalists

The chairman of the New Patriotic Party for Savannah Region, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana popularly known as Professor Kalamonia, has urged journalists in the region not to compromise their profession for politicians.

Professor Kalamonia gave the admonishment during a meeting with the journalists at his private residence in Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The meeting was organized to mark the new year and also recognize the contribution of the media in the region towards national development.

He also advised them to be objective and not resorting to cacophonous support and loyalty to political parties anytime matters of public interest arises.

According to him, when they take sides on partisan basis, they don't only lose professional credibility, but become stooges.

The politician therefore urged media practitioners to exercise circumspection in their reportage and as well, strive to educate the people to make informed decisions and hold every political leadership accountable.

The leader of the elephant fraternity in the Savannah Region lauded the journalists for their remarkable contribution towards the growth of the region and pledged the support of his office to them to expose the potentials of the region to the world.

The meeting attracted high profile personalities including Managers of media houses, as well as veteran and young journalists in the region.