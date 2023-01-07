Chief of Kokofu-Adwumaim urge Christians to renew their faith for breakthroughs

Nana Agyekum Diawuo II

The chief of Kokofu-Adwumaim in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Agyekum Diawuo II has stressed the need for Christians to renew their faith in Christ so as to enable them to receive their heart desires.

The chief observed that a Christian without faith is just like an empty barrel.

Nana Diawuo II gave the advice on Friday December 30, 2022 at Feyiase when he was addressing a congregation during the 2022 end-of-the-year camp meeting organized by the 7th Day Pentecostal Assembly.

The three days power-packed program was under the theme: "I have loved thee with an Everlasting Love" quoted from the book of Jer: 31:3.

The meeting was attended by the 25 branch churches across the country.

The chief commended the Head Pastor of the church, Elder Enock Ofori Jnr for effectively handling the church.

After the management of affairs was transferred to him following the death of his late father, Elder Enock Ofori Snr, the chief noted that the legacy the founder of the church left behind have been properly managed by his son, Enock Ofori Jnr.

Nana Diawuo II attributed the achievements of the church to the commitment, hard work and faithfulness Elder Enock Ofori Jnr exhibited.

However, Nana Agyekum Diawuo II who has since been active in the church administration for the past four years registered his disappointment about the low turnout of members at the 2022 camp meeting.

According to him, 2021 over one thousand congregations participated in the annual camp meeting.

Nana reiterated that despite the fact that some members failed to join the meeting, he considered the occasion a successful one.

The chief took the opportunity to admonish the congregation to stay focused in the Lord since without Christ mankind's existence is incomplete.

As Christians, he indicated that followers of Christ need to trust in God and always renew their faith.

"This is because the good Lord always backs His people to accomplish their tasks no matter how his followers are few. As the scriptures say elsewhere, in the accounts of Saint John," he stated.

Buttressing his point, Nana Diawuo hinted that Jesus Christ chose many followers to help spread the good news.

According to him, with faith many people ignored Him and the remaining twelve disciples worked hard to free mankind from bondage.

"Therefore, if you are you few, fear not because God is behind you," Nana encouraged Christians.

He also assured that as a chief who believes in Christ, he would use his association with the church to promote the growth of the church to glorify God at all times.

In another development, the chief described as "fallacy and unacceptable" the notion that a chief cannot be a Christian.

Reacting to the assertion, Nana Agyekum Diawuo II contented that the chieftaincy institution was ordained by God since creation to help maintain law and order in the society.

He mentioned some prominent Kings in the Bible like King Solomon, David among others made positive impact in their days to transform society.

According to him, there is nothing wrong when a chief becomes a born-again person and serves the Lord.