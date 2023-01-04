Wealth is a gradual process but Ghanaian youth of today want to be rich immediately - McDan

Dr. Daniel McKorley

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley has opened up on what he believes is a big problem confronting the Ghanaian youth of today.

Speaking to Joy FM in an interview on Wednesday, January 4, he said he has observed that the youth of today are obsessed with becoming rich in an instant and refuses to acknowledge that wealth is a gradual process.

“The youth of today from my observation want to be rich as at yesterday and it doesn’t work like that. They want to live big, they want to make money immediately and wealth is a gradual process. Creation of wealth is a gradual process. You cannot jump from 1 to 10 unless your father is Duke of Edinburgh so you need to understand certain principles of doing business and hard economies like ours,” Dr. Daniel McKorley shared.

In an advise to Ghanaian businessmen, Dr. Daniel McKorley said, “Don’t touch what you cannot manage. That is the first principle of doing business. One of the biggest problems in this terrain is management. It is not that the opportunities are not there.”

The CEO of McDan Group added, “To break through the levels of the business cycle, you need to be able to manage whatever you touch. For me, this is the first principle that you have to look at and h a terrain like ours where systems and structures are not there. You are the system and you are the structure when you start the business.”