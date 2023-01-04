NUGS expose inconsistencies in University of Ghana fees

National Union of Ghana Students, Joshua K Opey



The General Secretary for the National Union of Ghana Students, Joshua K. Opey has said the University of Ghana's explanation that it has not increased fees for sometime now as justification to increase fees beyond the 15% threshold approved by Parliament is false.

The research by the general secretary shows an increase in payment by the university authorities which corresponds to the parliamentary approval of 5% and charging between 4.9 to 5.04% for 2019/2020 academic year.

In a statement by the President, Denis Appiah Larbi, the excuse by the University Authorities is an attempt to use falsehood and non-existence justifications to perpetuate illegality and extort unapproved extra charges.

This, according to him tends to contradict the University authority's claims of unilaterally varying provision of a base year.

Find below the analysis and facts findings by the NUGs general secretary:

The analysis of the data of fees charged by University of Ghana management from 2018/2019 to 2021/2022 done by the General Secretary of NUGS as shown above shows clearly the level we are willing to go to justify the assault on students but we are gladly in for a sustained advocacy founded on research , data , facts and most importantly laws .

The analysis shows that :

1. Their analogy of not increasing fees in 2019/2020 is a lie, they applied the parliamentary approval of up to 5% , charging btn 4.9% and 5.04%

2. We all know that beyond 2019/2020 no increment in fees had been approved by parliament.

3. Any increment in the period between 2019/2020 and 2021/2022 is an illegality.

4. The excuse from UG is an attempt to use falsehood and non-existent justification to perpetuate illegality and extortion.

5. Beyond the falsehood, even if their Justification was not falsehood, they have no right to unilaterally vary a provision of parliament with a base year without recourse to parliament the approval authority

6. The argument from UG is weaker when you wonder what is their justification for the +75% increment in accommodation fees when in fact same is subjected to Act 1080.

This is a system bent on towing the lane of illegalities, unfortunately, you would not have expected such actions from a University community.