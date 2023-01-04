Foreign Affairs Ministry cautions against travelling to China over daily surge in Covid cases

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has raised concern over the surge in Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Chine.

As a result, the Ministry has advised that Ghanaians should only travel to the Asian country when for essential services.

“As much as possible, only essential travel should be undertaken, until further notice,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement dated January 3.

In the statement, the Ministry also disclosed that effective Friday, January 6, all persons travelling from China to Ghana will now have to produce a 48-hour negative PCR test and undergo mandatory antigen testing at the point of entry free of charge until further notice.

Despite a daily surge in Covid cases in China, the country has reported let its guard down in the fight against the pandemic as it tries to live with it.

It is in response to this that the government of Ghana has issued new guidelines to respond to the change in the global COVID-19 situation.

Not just Ghana, but several countries have announced new entry restrictions on people travelling from Ghana and warned against travel to the country.

At the moment, it is estimated that there are close to 4,000 new Covid cases in China every day amid accusations of lack of transparency from the government of the Asian country.