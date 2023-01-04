We need full funding for investment in tech, equipment, and personnel to fight corruption – OSP

The Special Prosecutor has stressed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) needs full funding to fight corruption head-on.

In a report at the end of December 2022, the OSP said perpetrators of corruption and corruption-related offences have devised sophisticated ways to avoid detection.

Insisting that the new ways present danger, the OSP wants the government to commit resources for it to invest in technology, equipment, and personnel to fight corruption.

“As technological advancement ushers in marvels hitherto unknown, perpetrators of corruption and corruption-related offences device sophisticated ways adapted to avoid detection.

“It is this clear and ever-present danger that dictates full funding for the Office for investment in technology, equipment, and personnel to avoid the situation of law enforcement always being a step or several steps behind malefactors,” the report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor released on Wednesday, January 4, said.

Meanwhile, the Office is assuring that despite the challenges it is facing, it is resolute in its vision of rendering corruption and corruption-related activities an ultra-costly adventure in Ghana through the deterrence of a culture of illegal and unfair gain.