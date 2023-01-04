Sunyani residents grateful to Deputy Attorney-General for support

Some residents of Kotokrom, Wawasua, Yawmiri and Nkrankrom, all within the Sunyani municipality have commended the Deputy Attorney-General/Deputy Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah for his care and support during the New Year.

This was after the deputy minister, through his Tuah-Yeboah Foundation, a registered non-profit-making organisation, presented several quantities of clothing and footwear to the residents of these towns and their surrounding communities.

The items included school bags, sets of jerseys, tracksuits, casual wear, cardigans and variety of footwear including boots, among others.

The beneficiary communities could not hide their joy after taking delivery of the items, which are valued at several thousands of Ghana cedis.

They expressed their appreciation to Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah for his kind-heartedness and for remembering them during the New Year and wished him well in all his endeavours.

Tuah-Yeboah Foundation, which is run by Lawyer Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, mobilises support from individuals and organisations - both within and outside Ghana - for communities in and around Sunyani periodically.

Lawyer Tuah-Yeboah assured them of more of such assistance this year and beyond saying his Foundation exists to champion the welfare of all, especially those in deprived communities, irrespective of one's political affiliation.

He said the Tuah-Yeboah Foundation will soon take delivery of hospital equipment for distribution to health facilities in Sunyani.

In another development, the deputy minister held separate meetings in Sunyani with the Bono Regional Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party as well as the members of the party’s Regional Communication Team.

Discussions centred on the growth of the NPP in the region, among others, especially with regard to building a strong and united front to improve the party’s electoral fortunes in the region.