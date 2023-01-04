Marhaba Fm, RFI Sham'un Bako wins 2nd Muslim Journalist Award

Accra-based Marhaba Fm's morning show host and Radio France International Journalist, Mr. Sham'un Abdallah Bako has been adjudged the overall Muslim Journalist of the year 2022 at the Ghana Muslim Excellence Awards for the second consecutive time.

The award which was organized by the Muslim Groups Ghana, organizers of the Ghana Muslim Excellency Award and Zongo Day Celebration was aimed at awarding hardworking Muslim personalities.

The local and International Journalist, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shaltoot Media was awarded for his hardwork, dedication and commitment to the growth and progress of Muslim Communities in the country.

The three qualities gave him the edge over other Muslim morning show hosts in the country.

Mr. Sham'un Abdallah Bako was also recognized for his efforts in promoting the good image of the Muslim community by changing the narrative of Zongo Communities in the country.

Mr. Bako through his Shaltoot Media has organized a series of events to write home the good story of the Zongo people and has organized many orientation programs to bridge the gap of gender inequality and how women are treated with impunity within the Zongo Communities.

Many were those who wondered how he manage to execute his everyday activities as well as how he is able to handle the stress he goes through as a Journalist.

His hard work, commitment and dedication to the Zongo Communities have compelled many to describe him as one of the few Muslim Journalists who have used their profession to change the bad perception about the Zongos.

Mr. Sham'un Abdallah Bako also doubles as newscaster and Master of Ceremony (M.C) and he is well known for his outstanding performance and golden voice presentation.

Apart from the morning show, newscasting, reporting for RFI, Media Event Organization, Public Relations Officer of Al-Firdaws Modern Bakery and Pastries and M.C he is also a host of health matters and other educative programmes on Marhaba Fm, Gaskiya TV, and Hijra TV all in Accra.

In an interaction with the media, Mr. Sham'un Abdallah Bako dedicated the award to the Management and Staff of Marhaba Fm, Radio France International, the CEO of Al-Firdaws Group of Companies, Alhaji Abdul Razak Isifu, the National Chief Imam and all those who have in diverse ways contributed to his success.

The award, he said came as a result of his hardwork, dedication, resilience and tenacity adding that with all this, glory comes at the lowest point of view.

He said, when one keeps working in realism and thinks nobody is noticing that is when people identify and reward you.

According to him, he sees the work of a Journalist as a preacher who use the podium to draw people to God hence his efforts as a Journalist is to also call people to do the right thing.

He added that combining Marhaba Fm and RFI job with other activities for the benefit of the Zongo Communities is what he enjoys doing most and he is ready to offer more for the development and well-being of the people of the Zongos.

He assured the people of the Zongos that he will engage some corporate institutions to come on board to identify the major challenges within the Zongo Communities and bring a lasting solution to make the Zongos a lovely Community for all.