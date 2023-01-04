Banking sector clean-up: OSP investigates corruption-related offences by BoG officials

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has disclosed that it still investigating the banking and financial sector crisis that necessitated the financial sector clean-up and recapitalisation reforms.

In its half-year report for the year ending December 2022, the OSP said it has targeted some officials of the Bank of Ghana, banks, and specialised deposit-taking institutions for their alleged involvement in corruption and corruption-related offences.

“Investigation is ongoing in respect of the banking and financial sector crisis that precipitated the collapse of some banks and financial institutions and the financial sector clean up and recapitalisation reforms.

“The investigation targets alleged corruption and corruption-related offences perpetrated by some officials of the Bank of Ghana, banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and financial holding companies,” parts of the OSP’s release said on Wednesday, January 4.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has also provided an update on the Airbus scandal.

In its report, it said investigation is ongoing in respect of alleged bribery by Airbus SE, a European multinational aerospace corporation, in respect of the sale and purchase of military aircrafts for the Republic.

According to the OSP, the office is engaged with INTERPOL and the central authorities of the United Kingdom and the United States under the mutual legal assistance regime.