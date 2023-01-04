UG will no longer tolerate some gown up people’s sentimental attachment to nonsense – Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

04.01.2023 LISTEN

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Prof. Ransford Gyampo has stressed that the university will not sit down for people’s children to be murdered in the name of celebrating hall tradition.

The statement on his Facebook page is related to clashes of halls recorded in recent years which have led to injury of some students and the destruction of properties.

According to Prof. Ransford Gyampo, the University of Ghana will no longer tolerate some gown-up people’s sentimental attachment to nonsense.

“We all love the fun of some traditions but we won’t sit down for people’s children to be murdered and be accused of irresponsibility before we act. UG will no longer tolerate some gown-up people’s sentimental attachment to nonsense,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo shared.

In a communique from University’s management on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, it said Male residents of the Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth halls will lose their residency for the 2022/23 academic year.

The decision was taken due to the violent clashes on campus between the two halls in August.

Over the years, the clash of halls has been a major problem in universities, especially at the University of Ghana, Legon, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).