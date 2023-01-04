OSP provides update on attempt by wealthy businessman to bribe NPP MPs

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has released its half-year report ending December 2022.

In the report, the OSP has provided an update on the allegations of an attempt to bribe Members of Parliament who wanted Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta out by a wealthy businessman last year.

According to the OSP, it has entered into a liaison with the office of Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin to help with the probe.

“The Office has commenced investigation into allegations of an attempt by an unnamed and wealthy businessman to bribe some members of the majority caucus of Parliament.

“The Office has triggered a liaison with the office of the Speaker of Parliament in this regard,” part of the release from the Office of the Special Prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor says it has commenced an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the termination of a Distribution, Loss Reduction, and Associated Network Improvement Project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC).

In addition, the OSP has also commenced an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the procurement of and the award of a contract to Turfsport Ghana Limited by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.