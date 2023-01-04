OSP confirms conclusion of investigations into allegation against Charles Bissue

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has disclosed that it has concluded its investigations into the allegation of corruption against the former secretary of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue.

In its half-year report, the OSP said an authorized officer will soon issue directives on the next line of action on the case.

“The Office has concluded investigation into allegations of the use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his tenure as Secretary to the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), arising from an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I published by Tiger Eye P.I. and the investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“The Special Prosecutor or an authorised officer will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course,” parts of the release from the Office of the Special Prosecutor said on Wednesday, January 4.

Meanwhile, the OSP has also confirmed that it has also wrapped up the investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of a contract awarded by the Northern Development Authority to A&QS Consortium Limited for consultancy services under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), especially in respect of the quantum of the contract sum.

In its half-year report, it also added, “the Special Prosecutor or an authorised officer will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course.”