Balkono Family donates Grotto to Kintampo Saint Joseph Catholic Church

03.01.2023 LISTEN

The Catholic Bishop of Techiman Diocese, Most Reverend Dominic Yeboah Nyarko has dedicated the ‘Our Lady of Peace Grotto’ at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Kintampo.

The facility which is a donation from the Balkono family of Kaleo in the Upper West region is in memory of their late mother Elizabeth Mwin-Zimbu Balkono who passed away on December 12, 2021.

Mother Elizabeth as she was affectionately called was a devout catholic who served the church for several years culminating in her initiation into the Christian Mothers Association on the 7th day of June 1986.

The woman of faith also encouraged one of his sons, Reverend Father Samuel Balkono Nabare now based in Austria to take up priesthood in the church.`

Delivering the mass, the Most Reverend Yeboah Nyarko lauded the Balkono family for the gesture adding that God will reward them appropriately. He urged others to emulate their example by supporting God’s work in whichever way they can.

The parish priest, Reverend Father Alex Chandy admonished the parishioners to go beyond taking pictures at the grotto and make it a place of prayer so God will meet their needs.

Present were members of the Balkono family as well as other associate priests.

A parishioner from Austria and a friend of the Balkono family Mrs Regina Heitzinger graced the occasion