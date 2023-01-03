ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Performance of Ministers 2022 — FAKS report

Research Findings Performance of Ministers 2022 — FAKS report
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

3RD JANUARY, 2023
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Performance Of Ministers, 2022
FAKS Investigative Services announced to the general public the Performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for the year 2022.

The exercise also included the performance of Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Mainly, our survey focuses on the assessment and work done from the ministries, agencies, opinions from the public and as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs). Concerning the Members of Parliament, the team considers development in their constituencies and works in parliament as well.

Our team is made up of researchers, media practitioners and academia that do the assessment based on the outcome of the findings they received.

The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2022 and it was the 11th Edition of FAKS’s project.

Respondents for the survey were civil society organizations (CSOs), teachers, students, business owners, drivers, traders, Journalists, traditional rulers and others.

About 71% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 53 while the remaining 29% were between the ages of 54 and 73.

Western region recorded the highest respondents, followed by Bono East, Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Ahafo, Western North, Central, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Bono, North East, Northern and Savanna respectively.

In total, 4,572 respondents were recorded in 2022 as against 3,953 respondents recorded in 2021 survey. Out of the 4,572 feedbacks received, 3,103 of the respondents, representing 67.87% were females while the remaining 1,469 representing 32.13% were males. Meanwhile, the ranking was between 50% and 100%.

FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.

SIGNED
FRED YAW SARPONG
CEO, FAKS INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES
+233(0) 0549494838
Some of the issues and projects emanated from the assessment and respondents during the survey included the Norway court ruling in favour of Ghana, residential complex for Court of Appeal Judges in the Ashanti region, reduction in fuel and transport prices, boost to domestic tourism and investment into National Museum, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, facelift od Cape Coast and Elimina Castles, commencement of STEM education in Ghana, 2022 WASSCE results, Boankra Inland Port project, and Takoradi Port Expansion.

Also includes development in the road sector, Sunyani and Kumasi Airport projects, establishment of two statutory funds by the Attorney General Department, innovation to boost revenue mobilization in Western region, Bono East development plan to woo investors into the region, stable power supply and among others.

SEE THE DETAILS BELOW
BEST 10 MINISTERS, 2022
1st – Lawyer Godfred Yeboah Dame- Attorney General

Respondents: 4,268
Mark: 93.36%
1st - Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal- Tourism, Arts and Culture

Respondents: 4,268
Mark: 93.36%
1st – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum- Education

Respondents: 4,268
Mark: 93.36%
2nd – Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh- Energy

Respondents: 4,045
Mark: 88.47%
2nd – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah- Transport

Respondents: 4,045
Mark: 88.47%
2nd – Hon. Kwasi Amoako Attah- Roads and Highways

Respondents: 4,045
Mark: 88.47%
3rd – Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson- Fisheries

Respondents: 3,898
Mark: 85.27
3rd – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey- Foreign Affairs

Respondents: 3,898
Mark: 85.27%
4th – Hon. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor- Lands and Natural Resources

Respondents: 3,714
Mark: 81.23%
4th – Hon. Peter Amewu- Railway Development

Respondents: 3,714
Mark: 81.23%
5th – Hon. Ambrose Dery- Interior

Respondents: 3,544
Mark: 77.52%
5th – Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah- Sanitation and Water Resources

Respondents: 3,544
Mark: 77.52%
6th –Alan Kyeremateng- Trade
Respondents: 3,453
Mark: 75.53%
7th – Hon. Daniel Kwaku Botwe- Local Government

Respondents: 3,371
Mark: 73.73%
8th –Albert Kan Dapaah- National Security

Respondents: 3,126
Mark: 68.37%
9th – Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye- Works and Housing

Respondents: 2,958
Mark: 64.70%
10th – Hon. Ursula Owusu- Ekuful- Communications and Digitalization

Respondents: 2,802
Mark: 61.29
BEST 10 DEPUTY MINISTERS, 2022
1st – Martin Adjei Mensah- Korsah- Local Government

Respondents: 4,218
Mark: 92.25%
1st – George Mireku Duker- Lands and Natural Resources

Respondents: 4,218
Mark: 92.25%
1st – Andrew Egyapa Mercer- Energy

Respondents: 4,218
Mark: 92.25%
2nd – Hon. John Ntim Fordjour- Education

Respondents: 3,942
Mark: 86.23%
2nd – Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo- Education

Respondents: 3,942
Mark: 86.23%
3rd- Hon. Moses Anim- Fisheries
Respondents: 3,827
Mark: 83.71%
3rd- Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah- Finance

Respondents: 3,827
Mark: 83.71%
4th – Herbert Krapa- Trade and Industry

Respondents: 3,624
Mark: 79.26%
5th – Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam- Energy

Respondents: 3,467
Mark: 75.83%
5th – Hon. Stephen Pambiin Jalulah- Roads and Highways

Respondents: 3,467
Mark: 75.83%
6th – Hon. Osei-Bonsu Amoah- Local Government

Respondents: 3,300
Mark: 72.18%
7th- Alfred Tuah-Yeboah- Attorney General

Respondents: 3,217
Mark: 70.37%
8th – Augustine Collins Ntim- Local Government

Respondents: 3,129
Mark: 68.44%
9th Hon. Tina Gifty Mensah- Health

Respondents: 2,946
Mark: 64.43%
10th – Diana Asonaba Dapaah- Attorney General

Respondents: 2,826
Mark: 61.82%
BEST REGIONAL MINISTERS, 2022
1st – Kwesi Adu- Gyan- Bono East Region

Respondents: 4,181
Mark: 91.46%
1st – Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah- Western Region

Respondents: 4,181
Mark: 91.46%
2nd –Hon. Henry Quartey- Greater Accra Region

Respondents: 4,071
Mark: 89.05%
2nd -- Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong- Eastern Region

Respondents: 4,071
Mark: 89.05%
3rd – Simon Osei- Mensah- Ashanti Region

Respondents: 3,936
Mark: 86.09%
4th – Joshua Makubu- Oti Region
Respondents: 3,784
Mark: 82.76%
5th –George Boakye- Ahafo Region

Respondents: 3,633
Mark: 79.47%
6th –Richard Joojo Obeng- Western North Region

Respondents: 3,400
Mark: 74.37%
7th – Justina Marigold Assan- Central Region

Respondents: 3,243
Mark: 70.93%
8th – Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa- Volta Region

Respondents: 3,128
Mark: 68.41%
MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT (MPs)
OVERALL BEST MPs- 2022
Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo- Markin – MP for Efutu Constituency

Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza- MP for Adaklu Constituency

BEST MAJORITY MP- 2022
Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah - MP for Okaikwei Central Constituency

BEST MINORITY MP- 2022
Hon. Collins Dauda – MP for Asutifi South Constituency

BEST FEMALE MPs- 2022
Hon. Betty Krosby Mensah- MP for Afram Plains North

Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan- MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon

BEST 10 CEOs OF SOEs, 2022
1st - Dr. Benjamin K. D. Asante – CEO, Ghana Gas

Respondents: 4,144
Mark: 90.64%
1st – Dr. Richard Ampofo Buadu- GETFund Administrator

Respondents: 4,144
Mark: 90.64%
1st – Dr. Mustapha Abdul- Hamid- CEO, NPA

Respondents: 4,144
Mark: 90.64%
2nd - Edwin Alfred Provencal – MD, BOST

Respondents: 4,066
Mark: 88.93%
2nd – Yofi Grant- CEO, GIPC
Respondents: 4,066
Mark: 88.93%
2nd – Sammy Awuku- Director- General, NLA

Respondents: 4,066
Mark: 88.93%
3rd – Hon. Maxwell Kofi Jumah- CEO, GIHOC Distilleries

Respondents: 3,916
Mark: 85.66%
3rd- Dr. Ofori Tenkorang – Director-General, SSNIT

Respondents: 3,916
Mark: 85.66%
4th - Madam Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, Food and Drugs Authority

Respondents: 3,775
Mark: 82.57%
4th – Egbert Faibille Jnr- CEO, Petroleum Commission

Respondents: 3,775
Mark: 82.57%
5th- Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO, GEPC
Respondents: 3,642
Mark: 79.67%
5th – Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority

Respondents: 3,642
Mark: 79.67%
6th – Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah – MD, State Housing Company Limited

Respondents: 3,400
Mark: 74.37%
7th – Madam Jemima Oware – Registrar- General, RGD

Respondents: 3,259
Mark: 71.28%
7th - Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh- NADMO Director- General

Respondents: 3,259
Mark: 71.28%
8th – Irene Naa Torshie Addo- Administrator, DACF

Respondents: 3,055
Mark: 66.82%
9th- Dr. Bernard Okoe- Boye- CEO, NHIA

Respondents: 2,851
Mark: 62.36%
10th – Kwasi Agyeman Busia – CEO, DVLA

Respondents: 2,669
Mark: 58.38%

TOP STORIES
body-container-line