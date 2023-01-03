Performance of Ministers 2022 — FAKS report

3RD JANUARY, 2023

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

Performance Of Ministers, 2022

FAKS Investigative Services announced to the general public the Performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for the year 2022.

The exercise also included the performance of Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Mainly, our survey focuses on the assessment and work done from the ministries, agencies, opinions from the public and as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs). Concerning the Members of Parliament, the team considers development in their constituencies and works in parliament as well.

Our team is made up of researchers, media practitioners and academia that do the assessment based on the outcome of the findings they received.

The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2022 and it was the 11th Edition of FAKS’s project.

Respondents for the survey were civil society organizations (CSOs), teachers, students, business owners, drivers, traders, Journalists, traditional rulers and others.

About 71% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 53 while the remaining 29% were between the ages of 54 and 73.

Western region recorded the highest respondents, followed by Bono East, Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti, Ahafo, Western North, Central, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, Oti, Bono, North East, Northern and Savanna respectively.

In total, 4,572 respondents were recorded in 2022 as against 3,953 respondents recorded in 2021 survey. Out of the 4,572 feedbacks received, 3,103 of the respondents, representing 67.87% were females while the remaining 1,469 representing 32.13% were males. Meanwhile, the ranking was between 50% and 100%.

FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.

SIGNED

FRED YAW SARPONG

CEO, FAKS INVESTIGATIVE SERVICES

+233(0) 0549494838

Some of the issues and projects emanated from the assessment and respondents during the survey included the Norway court ruling in favour of Ghana, residential complex for Court of Appeal Judges in the Ashanti region, reduction in fuel and transport prices, boost to domestic tourism and investment into National Museum, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, facelift od Cape Coast and Elimina Castles, commencement of STEM education in Ghana, 2022 WASSCE results, Boankra Inland Port project, and Takoradi Port Expansion.

Also includes development in the road sector, Sunyani and Kumasi Airport projects, establishment of two statutory funds by the Attorney General Department, innovation to boost revenue mobilization in Western region, Bono East development plan to woo investors into the region, stable power supply and among others.

SEE THE DETAILS BELOW

BEST 10 MINISTERS, 2022

1st – Lawyer Godfred Yeboah Dame- Attorney General

Respondents: 4,268

Mark: 93.36%

1st - Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal- Tourism, Arts and Culture

Respondents: 4,268

Mark: 93.36%

1st – Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum- Education

Respondents: 4,268

Mark: 93.36%

2nd – Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh- Energy

Respondents: 4,045

Mark: 88.47%

2nd – Kwaku Ofori Asiamah- Transport

Respondents: 4,045

Mark: 88.47%

2nd – Hon. Kwasi Amoako Attah- Roads and Highways

Respondents: 4,045

Mark: 88.47%

3rd – Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson- Fisheries

Respondents: 3,898

Mark: 85.27

3rd – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey- Foreign Affairs

Respondents: 3,898

Mark: 85.27%

4th – Hon. Samuel Abdulai Jinapor- Lands and Natural Resources

Respondents: 3,714

Mark: 81.23%

4th – Hon. Peter Amewu- Railway Development

Respondents: 3,714

Mark: 81.23%

5th – Hon. Ambrose Dery- Interior

Respondents: 3,544

Mark: 77.52%

5th – Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah- Sanitation and Water Resources

Respondents: 3,544

Mark: 77.52%

6th –Alan Kyeremateng- Trade

Respondents: 3,453

Mark: 75.53%

7th – Hon. Daniel Kwaku Botwe- Local Government

Respondents: 3,371

Mark: 73.73%

8th –Albert Kan Dapaah- National Security

Respondents: 3,126

Mark: 68.37%

9th – Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye- Works and Housing

Respondents: 2,958

Mark: 64.70%

10th – Hon. Ursula Owusu- Ekuful- Communications and Digitalization

Respondents: 2,802

Mark: 61.29

BEST 10 DEPUTY MINISTERS, 2022

1st – Martin Adjei Mensah- Korsah- Local Government

Respondents: 4,218

Mark: 92.25%

1st – George Mireku Duker- Lands and Natural Resources

Respondents: 4,218

Mark: 92.25%

1st – Andrew Egyapa Mercer- Energy

Respondents: 4,218

Mark: 92.25%

2nd – Hon. John Ntim Fordjour- Education

Respondents: 3,942

Mark: 86.23%

2nd – Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo- Education

Respondents: 3,942

Mark: 86.23%

3rd- Hon. Moses Anim- Fisheries

Respondents: 3,827

Mark: 83.71%

3rd- Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah- Finance

Respondents: 3,827

Mark: 83.71%

4th – Herbert Krapa- Trade and Industry

Respondents: 3,624

Mark: 79.26%

5th – Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam- Energy

Respondents: 3,467

Mark: 75.83%

5th – Hon. Stephen Pambiin Jalulah- Roads and Highways

Respondents: 3,467

Mark: 75.83%

6th – Hon. Osei-Bonsu Amoah- Local Government

Respondents: 3,300

Mark: 72.18%

7th- Alfred Tuah-Yeboah- Attorney General

Respondents: 3,217

Mark: 70.37%

8th – Augustine Collins Ntim- Local Government

Respondents: 3,129

Mark: 68.44%

9th – Hon. Tina Gifty Mensah- Health

Respondents: 2,946

Mark: 64.43%

10th – Diana Asonaba Dapaah- Attorney General

Respondents: 2,826

Mark: 61.82%

BEST REGIONAL MINISTERS, 2022

1st – Kwesi Adu- Gyan- Bono East Region

Respondents: 4,181

Mark: 91.46%

1st – Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah- Western Region

Respondents: 4,181

Mark: 91.46%

2nd –Hon. Henry Quartey- Greater Accra Region

Respondents: 4,071

Mark: 89.05%

2nd -- Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong- Eastern Region

Respondents: 4,071

Mark: 89.05%

3rd – Simon Osei- Mensah- Ashanti Region

Respondents: 3,936

Mark: 86.09%

4th – Joshua Makubu- Oti Region

Respondents: 3,784

Mark: 82.76%

5th –George Boakye- Ahafo Region

Respondents: 3,633

Mark: 79.47%

6th –Richard Joojo Obeng- Western North Region

Respondents: 3,400

Mark: 74.37%

7th – Justina Marigold Assan- Central Region

Respondents: 3,243

Mark: 70.93%

8th – Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa- Volta Region

Respondents: 3,128

Mark: 68.41%

MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT (MPs)

OVERALL BEST MPs- 2022

Hon. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo- Markin – MP for Efutu Constituency

Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza- MP for Adaklu Constituency

BEST MAJORITY MP- 2022

Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah - MP for Okaikwei Central Constituency

BEST MINORITY MP- 2022

Hon. Collins Dauda – MP for Asutifi South Constituency

BEST FEMALE MPs- 2022

Hon. Betty Krosby Mensah- MP for Afram Plains North

Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan- MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon

BEST 10 CEOs OF SOEs, 2022

1st - Dr. Benjamin K. D. Asante – CEO, Ghana Gas

Respondents: 4,144

Mark: 90.64%

1st – Dr. Richard Ampofo Buadu- GETFund Administrator

Respondents: 4,144

Mark: 90.64%

1st – Dr. Mustapha Abdul- Hamid- CEO, NPA

Respondents: 4,144

Mark: 90.64%

2nd - Edwin Alfred Provencal – MD, BOST

Respondents: 4,066

Mark: 88.93%

2nd – Yofi Grant- CEO, GIPC

Respondents: 4,066

Mark: 88.93%

2nd – Sammy Awuku- Director- General, NLA

Respondents: 4,066

Mark: 88.93%

3rd – Hon. Maxwell Kofi Jumah- CEO, GIHOC Distilleries

Respondents: 3,916

Mark: 85.66%

3rd- Dr. Ofori Tenkorang – Director-General, SSNIT

Respondents: 3,916

Mark: 85.66%

4th - Madam Delese Mimi Darko, CEO, Food and Drugs Authority

Respondents: 3,775

Mark: 82.57%

4th – Egbert Faibille Jnr- CEO, Petroleum Commission

Respondents: 3,775

Mark: 82.57%

5th- Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, CEO, GEPC

Respondents: 3,642

Mark: 79.67%

5th – Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority

Respondents: 3,642

Mark: 79.67%

6th – Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah – MD, State Housing Company Limited

Respondents: 3,400

Mark: 74.37%

7th – Madam Jemima Oware – Registrar- General, RGD

Respondents: 3,259

Mark: 71.28%

7th - Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh- NADMO Director- General

Respondents: 3,259

Mark: 71.28%

8th – Irene Naa Torshie Addo- Administrator, DACF

Respondents: 3,055

Mark: 66.82%

9th- Dr. Bernard Okoe- Boye- CEO, NHIA

Respondents: 2,851

Mark: 62.36%

10th – Kwasi Agyeman Busia – CEO, DVLA

Respondents: 2,669

Mark: 58.38%