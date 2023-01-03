KNUST partners over 400 private hotels for affordable accommodation for students

03.01.2023 LISTEN

The management of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has partnered over 400 private hotels to get affordable accommodation for students.

The decision according to the university's authorities forms part of efforts to solve accommodation problems that characterise the school's admission process every academic year.

Speaking to the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast show "Nyansapo", on Tuesday January 3, 2023, the University Relations Officer for KNUST, Dr Norris Bekoe said every single student who will be admitted to the prestigious university will get easy access to affordable accommodation.

"The Directorate of Student Affairs has already met with hostel owners and i can assure you that, every single student who could not make it to the traditional halls will still have the opportunity to stay very close to the school's campus," he told the host, Captain Koda.

2022/2023 Academic Calendar

Dr Bekoe however disclosed that the university is expecting first year students to report on the 14th of January 2023, adding that course registration and orientation will follow immediately after the admission process.

Per the school's calendar, continuing students are expected to arrive on 21st January, 2023 to mark the beginning of the first semester for the 2022/2023 academic year.

He emphasizes that, lectures will officially commence on the 23rd January 2023 for all students.