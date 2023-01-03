Akropong Demonstration PCE JHS sponsored for National Spelling Bee Competition

Sponsorship has been obtained for the participation of the Akropong PCE Demonstration JHS in the 2023 National Spelling Bee to be held in February.

The school will be represented by three students: Ophelia Djorbua, Aseda Afriyie and Nana Kwame Agyei Brantuo.

This was made possible by a group of friends; Dr. Kafui Demasio – A Gynecologist in New York, Dr. Mark Awuku – A Pediatrician in Canada, Dr. Opata Matekole – A Pediatrician in the USA and Stephen Asiedu, an Internist in New York. The idea of the sponsorship was spearheaded by Dr. Kwame Aniapam Boafo, A Gynaecologist in New York and CEO and Founder of the La Constance Center for Global Health.

Commenting on the Sponsorship, Mrs Ruth Tetteh, the Headmistress of the School said she was grateful for the continued support of the School by Dr. Boafo and friends. She said the staff and students are excited at the potential to participate once again at the National Spelling Bee Competition and recalled Dr. Boafo helping them with sponsorship last year as well.

The Spelling Bee Ghana commonly called (The Ghana National Spelling Bee) is an annual spelling Bee held in Ghana since 2007. The Bee is run on a not-for-profit charity basis by Ghanaian Entrepreneur, CEO of Young Educators Foundation, Eugenia Tachie Menson supported by US Embassy in Ghana. The initiative was inspired by the Scripps National Spelling Bee run in the United States of America. Since its inception, the winners of the competition presented Ghana at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

This is the maiden participation of the PCE DEMONSTRATION JHS at The Ghana National Spelling Bee Competition, but that notwithstanding, the school has contested in series of municipal Spelling Bee competitions being organised by the Municipal Education Office and the Municipal Assembly, Akuapem North emerging victorious in all.

The School hopes to lift not only the name of the school but the Akuapem North Municipality and Eastern Region of Ghana as a whole.