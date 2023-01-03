UPDATE: Police arrest final suspect in Kasoa mobile money robbery

03.01.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release to provide an update on the investigations into the mobile money robbery incident in Kasoa.

According to the security service, the final suspect in the case has been apprehended.

“With reference to our earlier publication on the Kasoa Mobile Money robbery which occurred on 20th December, 2022, we are pleased to announce, as promised, that through sustained Police intelligence operations, the last suspect has also been arrested,” a part of a police statement said on Tuesday, January 3.

The suspect, Ahmed nicknamed ‘ARRESTED’, was arrested on Monday, January 2, at Nyanyano, near Kasoa in the Central Region.

He is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation and will be put before court accordingly.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, the two other suspects who were also arrested in connection with the case were remanded by the court to reappear on January 12, 2023.

The Police statement today is assuring the general public of their commitment to keeping the country safe.