Go to church in 2023; a broken church is better than a fixed world — Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye to Christians

03.01.2023

Founder and Head Pastor of The Maker's House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye has advised Ghanaians to attend church frequently in 2023.

Speaking in an engagement with Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, he stressed that a broken church is better than a fixed world.

“Don’t just read or learn the Bible but live by its principles. It would help you grow.

“If you want to grow spiritually, learn the word and live by its principles. Place premium on fellowship if you want to grow spiritually.

“In 2023 if you want to grow spiritually, get back to church. Be quick in the house of the Lord.

“A broken church is better than a fixed world. In 2023, go to church. Fellowship is crucial in spiritual growth,” Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye.

His advice is particularly for Christians whose faith has been weak.

According to him, it is also important that as Christians, you mind your business in the New Year and work towards spiritual growth to get closer to the almighty God.

“You cannot know God outside his word. In 2023, employ yourself by minding your own business.

“In order to grow spiritually this year, fast regularly. Find the right association if you want to grow spiritually in 2023,” Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye added.