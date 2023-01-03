Selling Bawumia to electorates is like attempting to convince people 'kokonte' is fried rice — Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The convener of the political pressure group, #FixTheCountry movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor has thrown his 'New Year' jab at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a post on his Facebook page, he claims some NPP members trying to sell the Vice President to electorates is almost like an impossible task.

According to him, it is just like trying to convince the electorates that a local meal 'kokonte,' made from dried pounded cassava is the same as fried rice.

“Selling Bawumia to the electorate is like trying to convince people Kokonte is Fried rice,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor said in a post on Facebook.

In another post today, the activist and lawyer also dragged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama into the mud.

According to him, the two are no different and only engage in ‘concert’ when in power.

“Whether it is Mahama or Akufo-Addo”. Concert!!,” Oliver Barker-Vormawor posted on Facebook.