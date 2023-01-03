Old Vandals storm UG to call on management to halt in-out-out-out policy

Some members of the Old Vandals Association have today, Tuesday, 3 January 2023, massed up in numbers at the University of Ghana to protest the University Management’s decision to eject continuing students from the Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth halls.

This has led to heavy security presence on campus.

A few days ago, the University Management issued a statement revoking the tenancy of continuing students from the two halls.

Instead, they will be assigned to available rooms in any of the UGEL and private hostels.

According to the students, this is a move by management to start an In-out-out-out policy as part of measures to handle accommodation problems on campus.

The students, however, in a press release said they will resist the move and cannot be victims of the incompetence of the University’s management.

The students said apart from the high cost of UGEL and other private hostels which they cannot afford, they also suspect the move is an attempt to break the activism power house of the student front and weaken the alumni allegiance and affiliation of students to these halls upon completion of their studies.

Instead of the In-out-out-out policy, they want the university management to build more hostels to accommodate the increasing number of students and not adopt knee-jerk approach to solving accommodation issues.

The Old Vandals have given the University’s management a one-week ultimatum to rescind its decision or they use other measures to force them to.

Source: Classfmonline.com