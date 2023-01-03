E-pharmacy platform now officially live – Bawumia announces

The Vice President of the Republic, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the full implementation of Ghana National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (GNEPP), otherwise known as e-pharmacy has officially taken off.

Two years ago, the Vice President challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to take steps in ensuring that Pharmacy services are digitised through the introduction of a national-scale e-pharmacy platform.

The Pharmacy Council took up the charge and with coordination from the office of the Vice President launched the Ghana National Electronic Pharmacy Platform in July 2022.

At the end of a successful pilot programme, Dr. Mahamaudu Bawumia has today, January 3, 2023, announced that “the GNEPP goes live and Ghana becomes the first country in Africa and one of only a few countries in the world with an operational national scale e-pharmacy platform.”

In a post on Facebook, the Vice President said, anyone who registers for the service using the Ghanacard will be able to upload any prescription onto the platform via mobile phone through https://www.gnepplatform.com/ (or through a USSD code).

The applicant can find which pharmacies are close by and have the medicines and compare the prices of the medicines across different pharmacies.

Using a mobile phone, you can order the medicine, pay for it, and have it delivered at home through your digital address or pick it up.

Find more on the e-pharmacy platform below:

