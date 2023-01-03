There'll be civil wars in some African countries; BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera will report on them — Owusu-Bempah

Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Miracles International Apostle Isaac Owusu-Bempah has prophesied that civil wars will hit some African countries.

The warfare, he said, will be reported on by the BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera networks.

Among the list of prophesies he made during the 31st watchnight service on Saturday, he said “Civil wars could break out in some African countries and they would be reported on CNN, BBC Al Jazeera etc. there is the need for prayers.”

He also prophesied that Finances will be tough but those faithful to God will have it easy

Also, he said, there shall be lots of marriages this year.

“Accidents could be rampant this year but if people pray, if the nation prays, God will release fire from Heaven to cure these accidents. NRSC should be on their game.”

—3news.com