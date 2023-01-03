Kontomponiafere Chief fetes over 300 disadvantaged children in his community

The chief of Kontomponiafere in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awau, has organized a party for over 300 disadvantaged children in his community.

Held at the forecourt of the chief's palace, the initiative according to the traditional leader, was to put smiles on the faces of the unfortunate kids during this yuletide and complemented the saying; "the spirit of Christmas is showing love to neighbors".

The children as part of the party engaged in singing, dancing and swimming among others.

The fun-filled party which was staged on Sunday, January 1, 2023 treated the children to a variety of mouth-watering dishes like jollof rice, plain rice, chicken and boiled eggs served with beverages.

Speaking to this reporter at the sidelines of the party, Nana Apinkra Awua, who was marking exactly one year of his enstoolment said it was apt to climax the year with an event that will put smiles on the faces of underprivileged children in his jurisdiction.

He disclosed that the event was also geared towards bringing all less privileged children to promote peace and unity while reducing crime rate at the same time.

He assured that the event will be an annual ritual where all children in the area will be brought under one umbrella to celebrate the end of the year.

"This will not end here, I am thinking of calling it Nana Apinkra Awuah Annual Party where more kids will have the opportunity to join and feel important," he stated.

He appealed to corporate entities and other benevolent organizations to support the initiative to help support children in the area.

Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua however expressed worry over how some individuals perceive Kontomponiafere as a community far away from Kumasi.

"The Kumasi International Airport is situated on our land and the township is just a few meters away from the airport, we are in the middle of Kumasi and so I am entreating all to make it a point and visit the community to get a fair idea of our situation," he stated.

Some of the children said they were grateful to the chief for holding such a huge party for them

They called on child-oriented institutions to support the chief in his quest to help children in the area.