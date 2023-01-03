National Cathedral Secretariat confident of completing project before Akufo-Addo leaves office

03.01.2023 LISTEN

The Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah has expressed optimism of completing the project before President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo completes his second term.

According to him, if funds are made available in time, everything will be completed for the President to commission it before he leaves office in January 2025.

“We are at a stage where we’re very confident that God helping us to quickly raise the needed funds, we will be able to complete this project in time for you to bequeath it to the Ghanaian people before you leave office,” Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah said.

He was speaking at a Worship and Thanksgiving Service held on Monday, January 2, 2023, to climax a three-day Christian Interdenominational Bible Reading Marathon in celebration of the vision and laying of the foundation of the National Cathedral.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo in an address said among other things the National Cathedral will promote national unity.

He argued that for how far God has brought Ghana, the Almighty needs to be honoured.

“Since gaining our freedom and independence from the British colonial power on 6th March 1957, Ghana has so far been spared civil war, famine, and epidemics. We’re certainly no better than the other nations in our neighbourhood who have been confronted with these challenges. But I believe that it is by the grace of God that we have been preserved,” President Akufo-Addo indicated.

At the event, the President made a donation of GHS100,000 towards the National Cathedral Project.