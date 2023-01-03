I can’t love Mahama; he’s an ingrate who hated Atta-Mills — Koku Anyidoho

03.01.2023 LISTEN

Former Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has dragged ex-President John Dramani Mahama in a series of posts on social media.

On Monday, Koku Anyidoho accused Mahama of being an ingrate who hated late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

According to him, he cannot love the leading member of the opposition NDC when he did not love his former boss.

“I said years ago that, I loved President Atta-Mills, and I worked for, John Dramani Mahama. My position hasn’t changed; I still love President Atta-Mills. My question: Did John Mahama ever respect and love his boss? I know JM does not love me and I don’t give a toss.

"This ingrate, hated President Atta-Mills with an evil passion: I can’t love John Dramani Mahama,” Koku Anyidoho said in a post on Twitter.

Since last year, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has been on the nerves of former President John Dramani Mahama and other leading members of the NDC.

He is of the view that if Mahama and Asiedu Nketia leads the NDC into the 2024 General Election as flagbearer and National Chairman respectively, the party will lose.