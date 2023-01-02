Ejurahene lauds Ejura District Police Command for peaceful yuletide

The chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II, has extolled the Ejura District Police Commander, Superintendent Achaab Bismark and his men for ensuring a peaceful festive season.

The chief described this year’s yuletide as one of the best in recent years as the municipality, particularly Ejura and its environs recorded zero cases of highway robberies and other notable crimes in the area.

The Chief who doubles as the Protocol Officer at the Office of the Vice President of Ghana, said this when he met heads of security agencies in the area to discuss security situation in the municipality as part of the traditional authority’s end of year review.

Speaking to this reporter at the sidelines of the meeting, on Sunday January 1st, 2023, Barimah Osei Hwedie II expressed gratitude to the IGP Mr George Akuffo Dampare and the Ashanti North Regional Police Command for their support to the Ejura District Police Commander.

“Unlike the previous years where some cases of crimes were recorded, this year’s festive season was hitch-free, thanks to our gallant police officers.

"Apart from the briefing I received from the police, I also saw how the police dispatched their men throughout the municipality and this might have sent a strong signal to the criminals.

"I can confidently say that the police intelligence searchlight was beaming high, tracking and monitoring activities in all areas leading to this incident-free Christmas," he stated.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II observed that, during this time of the year, all manner of people including nomadic herdsmen crop up in communities in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality to indulge in all forms of crime, and can make people lose their lives and properties.

To this end, the chief assured security agencies in the area of the traditional authority’s support in ensuring that the agencies are well motivated to do their work professionally.