Alhaji Said Sinare donate towards construction of KVVIP in Sremanu

Residents of Sremanu in the Akatsi South Constituency are in a celebratory mood as the former National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress donated some cash towards the construction of a KVVIP.

As part of activities marking the second edition of Sremanu Tutu Do Za, the Chief Executive Officer of Mama Mariam's Foundation, Habiba Sinare, on behalf of her father, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, donated a cash amount of GHS5,000 towards the completion of an ultra-modern toilet facility to curb open defecation in the area.

The donation is to speed up the completion of the toilet facility, which was started in 2021.

Explaining to the media the rationale for the donation, Habiba Sinare, who is also an entrepreneur, described the project as "laudable," indicating that the project sought to address the social challenges of the community and also improve the sanitation conditions of the residents.

The event, which was well attended by political party representatives, well-wishers and residents of the area, was followed by a historic prayer for the sons and daughters of Sremanu.

In appreciation, the secretary of the festival, Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, thanked the celebrants and invited guests for honoring their invitation.

He expressed their appreciation to the former high commissioner and founder of Zongos for John Mahama, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, the CEO of Mama Mariams Foundation, for the financial support towards the construction of the project, their sponsors, particularly Kaleawo FM and Avenor TV, and called on other benevolent persons to also come to their aid as they had no option but to give to the people of the area an ultra-modern toilet facility after deadly cholera hits the community some years back.

Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede thanked the NADMO Director of the municipality in a Facebook post for gifting the community two LED street lights as a way to curb immoral activities in the community at nights.