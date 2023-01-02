Agona West MP pledges her commitment to youth development

The Member of Parliament for Agona West Constituency in the Central Region Hon. Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison has stated her commitment towards youth development saying they ought to be supported to unearth and polish their God-given talents.

According to the MP, her desire was to see that most of the youth in her constituency aspire to become the greatest footballers and other artists in their fields of endeavour.

Hon Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison disclosed this at a Football Gala Competition organized for teams in Agona Edukrom Electoral Area as part of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

She accordingly advised them to take advantage of Government's programmes and policies to develop their skills noting that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government has put in place measures to ensure skill improvement for the youth.

The Agona West Constituency Chairman of the Ruling New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Gibrine Tanko Toye who disclosed these on behalf of Hon Cynthia Mamle Morison, presented 2 sets of jerseys, 2 footballs and an undisclosed amount of money to organizers of the competition as her widow's mite to support sports in the Agona West Constituency.

Alhaji Gibrine Tanko Toye anticipated that the donation would go a long way to enhance the efficiency of youth football in various communities in the constituency and would also revamp various football teams.

The Agona West Constituency Organizer of the NPP, Mr. David Essandoh alias Sam Toys used the opportunity to advise the youth to abstain from acts of violence and other anti-social activities but must be focused on making education a priority, adding that parents should also show extra interest in the education of their wards.

The participating teams expressed their gratitude to Hon Cynthia Mamle Morrison for the kind gesture and appealed for more of such support.

They promised to use the items for the intended purpose so as to build the talents of the youth in sporting activities.