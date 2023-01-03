Preach the word of God and stop the too much prophecies and prosperity messages — Chief Abdulai to Pastors

03.01.2023 LISTEN

President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs at Mpasaatia in the Atwima Mponua District of Ashanti Region, Chief Abdulai Mohammed has stressed the need for the pastors in the country to stop focusing on prophecies and instead, preach the true word of God which brings salvation.

He noted that many pastors in the country have these days resorted to prophecies that sometimes turn out to be false.

According to him, prosperity messages and declarations have become the order of the day among churches in the country.

Speaking to the Correspondent in a telephone interview, Chief Abdulai observed that those pastors who resort to prophecies need to be cautioned because some of their prophecies tend to be life-threatening.

He cited instances where a renowned Prophet in Accra allegedly prophecised about the death of the National Chief Imam which turned out to be false.

Ghana Black Star team was prophecised to be a winner in an international football match by a Prophet but the team was disqualified at the group stage over poor performance.

Chief Abdulai indicated that at this end time where antisocial vices tend to be a free game with Ghanaians, pastors are expected to preach repentance.

"The Inspector General of Police should swing into action and bring offending pastors to book since the practices are creating fear and panic among the citizenry.

"If you get a prophecy on someone it is prudent you call the person and pray for him or give directions for God's intervention, but not to put out in public to create fear," chief Abdulai underscored.

The chief was of the opinion that the Ghana Police Service should rise up and discourage the practice which tends which drags the entire clergy into disrepute.