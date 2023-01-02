U/E/R: Talks with private investor ongoing to revamp Zuarungu Meat factory – Regional Minister

The Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yukubu says Government is in negotiation with a private company to rehabilitate and revamp the Zuarungu Meat Factory in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region.

He noted that under the government flagship programme One District One Factory policy, it is refreshing to note that a private investor is in talks with the Ministries of Food and Agriculture, and Trade and Industry for the revamping of the Zuarungu Meat Factory.

This was disclosed by the Minister to ModernGhana News during the second meeting of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council held in Bolgatanga, the Regional Capital. He stated that, when the Factory is revived and made operational, it would significantly contribute to the industrialisation agenda of the government and create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the region and beyond for poverty reduction.

The meeting which brought together Municipal and District Assemblies and other heads of departments in the region was to share the successes and challenges of the region and forge ahead with solutions to addressing them. Located at Dulugu, a community near Zuarungu, the meat factory, one of the legacies of the first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was constructed and started operation in 1965.

Mr. Yakubu said raw materials for the factory were obtained from neighbouring countries Burkina Faso and Mali. He added that the factory processed about 1,000 canned meat daily. The factory he stressed created numerous jobs for many people especially those in the livestock value chain and other people dealing in the sales of animals and meat.

The Minister stated that it was mismanagement that folded up the factory with its facilities deteriorating in 1995. According to him, successive governments failed to revamp the facility after several campaign promises. The Regional Minister explained that the Akufo-Addo's government was committed to achieving Ghana's beyond-aid agenda through industrialization under which the Zuarungu meat factory would play a significant role when brought on-stream.

On health, Mr. Yakubu explained that apart from the eight district hospitals under the agenda 111 initiative which were at various stages of completion, the Infection Disease Treatment Centre at Zebilla in the Bawku West District was about 100 percent complete. He added that some existing facilities need some minor rehabilitation and a few basic logistics to put them to full use.

The Regional Minister lamented the poor referral system in the region and urged the Assemblies to support the National Ambulance Service with fuel to ensure the situation was addressed.