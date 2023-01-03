Vote against leaders who would use violence to rule — Bishop Dr J Y Adu to Ghanaians

03.01.2023 LISTEN

The founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel located at Kumasi Sokoban-Ampayoo in the Ashanti Region, Bishop Dr John Yaw Adu says Ghanaians need to discard people who intend to come into power and use violence to rule the country.

He said when a wicked leader rules a country the citizens suffer.

Preaching his sermon to climax the end of the year (2022) activities on December 31 at the church premises, the Pastor observed that the country is taken over by a few people with political power take the laws into their own hands, bully fellow citizens and go unpunished.

The servant of God cited some government regimes that subjected citizens of the country to severe hardship, torture and outright human rights abuses.

He particularly mentioned the regimes of the late Dr Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah and Jerry John Rawlings whose introductions of the rule of 'detention and barbaric revolution' saw the worst human rights abuses in the country.

"We should resolve to resist these suppressive and oppressive rules through democratic practices," Bishop Adu told the congregants.

Quoting the book of Matthew 21 verses number 5 going, Bishop Dr John Yaw Adu said Ghana need to be ruled by a humble, dedicated, God fearing and responsible leader whose life reflects that of Jesus Christ.

Bishop Adu admonished Ghanaians to trust in God and remain resolute and study the conduct of the power-hungry political leaders who are eager to contest in the 2024 elections before voting them into power.

"It is your mandate to check and vote out the violent ones because the country is no longer prepared to accept autocratic leadership that would take the people for granted.

"By so doing the peace, unity and development that the country yearns for, would be realized, the outspoken and popular Bishop advised the citizenry," the man of God reiterated.