Nalong Young Culture Festival underway peacefully

The annual Nalong Young Culture Festival of Konkombas in the Northern Region has begun with a massive crowd turn-up at Saboba.

The festival is one of the renowned festivities in the northern region, celebrated by Konkombas with great zeal and enthusiasm.

It is marked on the theme: "Coming Together as one for Unity, Progress And Success," to accelerate development.

People from all walks of life, including some traditional rulers from Savannah, Benin, Togo and Burkina Faso have converged at Nalongni Unikple Taanyando Compound to climax this year's celebration.

ModernGhana News observed some cultural performances such as, "Kinachung, Njeem, ichaa, tibaln and nbamba" dance with a queue of two parallel lines. One of the men and other women clad in their culture attires danced to the rhythm played through long big drums.

Ubor John Gmalubi Unalanbor Bayi expressed optimism that the festival would unite the people.

Mr, Clement Tichutob N-yokuni said MDCEs, Ministers and some top politicians are expected to arrive on January 2, 2023 at the durbar ground.